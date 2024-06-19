2 drive-by shooting suspects at large after Bunnell incident: police

Stream FOX 35:

Two men are accused of opening fire during a drive-by shooting in Bunnell just after midnight on Wednesday, according to police who are currently searching for them.

The incident happened at around 12:20 a.m. on Hymon Circle in Bunnell, according to police. A resident called 911 after they heard multiple gunshots.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they found shell casings in the roadway.

"Through investigative means, a video of the incident was found showing two men parking a vehicle on the street," police said. "The men exited the vehicle and walked around a home. The two then returned to the car and as they drove away, both started shooting at the same home."

After a bulletin was posted for local law enforcement agencies, the suspect vehicle was located in an apartment complex by the Daytona Beach Police Department. A gun and ammunition were found in plain view, police said.

Suspect vehicle (Bunnell Police Department)

"We will not tolerate this violent behavior, and we will use all of our resources to identify those responsible and hold them accountable," said Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon. "Also, thank you to our law enforcement partners – Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly and Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young and your respective deputies and officers for the assistance provided to us."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Bunnell Lt. Shane Groth at 386-600-7950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.