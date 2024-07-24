Expand / Collapse search

7,300 pounds of cocaine worth $96 million intercepted in Florida, US Coast Guard says

By
Updated  July 24, 2024 7:45am EDT
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - The Coast Guard Cutter Forward crew unloaded more than 7,302 pounds of cocaine in Port Everglades, according to the US Coast Guard.

The illegal drugs were intercepted in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea in three separate cases. 

The Coast Guard Cutter Forward crew unloaded more than 7,302 pounds of cocaine in Port Everglades, according to the US Coast Guard. (Photo via United States Coast Guard)

The drugs have a street value of approximately $96 million, officials said.

Three accused smugglers will face charges by the Department of Justice in federal courts. Their identities were not immediately released. 

