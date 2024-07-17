Submit your best shot: How Flagler County residents can have their 'stormy' photos featured in a calendar

Flagler County is looking for photographers to submit their images for the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) 2024-2025 calendar contest.

The theme of this year's contest is "Stormy Skies" and it focuses on different weather conditions. This contest provides photographers with an opportunity to display their skills at capturing the beauty of stormy weather.

Submissions can range from "the gentle swirl of clouds to the delicate dance of the lighting," according to the FAC website.

"This year’s theme will test the moxie of photographers, who will need to embrace the storm chaser within," said County Administrator Heidi Petito. "Fortunately, we have a lot of great photographers here in Flagler County, so we are reaching out for help in presenting our captivating storms to the rest of the state of Florida."

Flagler County will submit the entries on behalf of the individual photographers, the news release said. Photographers interested in submitting their work have until Aug. 12 to email their JPEGs to jmurphy@flaglercounty.gov.

The Florida Association of Counties will give winning photographers credit for their images in the calendar, officials said.

Here are the entry requirements, according to a news release:

Theme: "Stormy Skies"

Must be shot in Flagler County; helpful if location is identified

Photos must be horizontal and in JPEG format; photos must be at least 3000 pixels/300 DPI in size

Photos with logos, names, time and date stamps or watermarks will not be accepted

Flagler County Deadline: Monday, Aug. 12; gives county enough time to get photos prepared and submitted

Submit to jmurphy@flaglercounty.gov

Click here to learn more about the contest and the requirements.