Orlando weather: Shower and storm chances higher this weekend

Another quintessential Florida-like forecast is on the way for our Friday across Central Florida. Temperatures will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Higher humidity values will be our heat indices will be around 105°-108°. Shower and storm chances will be slightly higher than yesterday, with best chances staying north of the I-4 corridor, specifically along I-75.

LOOKING AHEAD: While we need the rain in some parts of Central Florida, the timing won't be ideal given the best chances will be over the weekend.

A weak and fading front will be slowing approaching from the north, this will mean better chances of more widespread and steady showers and storms especially Sunday.

Many parts of Central Florida are currently in a rainfall deficit, meaning we're behind schedule and drier than usual when it comes to rainfall totals. This weekend should hopefully help us catch up with some of these totals. Temperatures will still be very hot and humid, with highs holding steady in the mid 90s.