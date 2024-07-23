Florida man driving mom's new Porsche accused in deadly, fiery crash: 'I have his blood on my hands'

A Florida man was arrested on a warrant Monday, more than a year after he crashed a sports car that left another man dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Zachary Edward Kreusch, 21, of Winter Springs, was booked into the Seminole County jail on a charge of vehicular homicide.

On May 16, 2023, troopers were notified about a single-vehicle crash involving a Porsche Boxster that occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Brumley Road near White Tail Trail, east of Oviedo in Seminole County.

An FHP report indicates Kreusch called 911 to report the crash and made statements to the dispatcher appearing to claim responsibility for the collision.

"I was driving my mom's new car and my friend wanted to see how fast it could go. So, I started it down the road, and we lost control," Kreusch told the 911 operator, according to the FHP report. "And, it went into the ditch, and it flipped, went over the fence and my friend is stuck, and he's not breathing," he added. "I think I just killed my friend."

An FHP investigation revealed Kreusch was driving the car westbound on Brumley Road when he "failed to negotiate a curve" and traveled off the road.

The sports car then traveled into a ditch and struck a tree before hitting a fence. After the collision, FHP said the vehicle went up in flames.

The car's passenger, later identified as Dylan Charles Astacio, 20, of Oviedo, died at the scene.

A responding deputy asked Kreusch if he was in the car with Astacio, to which he replied, "Yes, I was. It was my fault."

Kreusch spontaneously stated, "I'm the reason he's f***ing dead," and "I have his blood on my hands," according to the report.

Due to evidence at the scene, his statements to the 911 operator and to a responding deputy, FHP determined Kreusch was operating the car in a "willful and reckless manner" and charged him with vehicular homicide.