Flagler Beach police investigate woman's suspicious death after man found using her car in Georgia

article

A man has been named a person of interest in the death of a Flagler Beach woman who police believe died under suspicious circumstances.

In a press release, deputies said an investigation began into the death of 66-year-old Sally J Byrd whose cause of death has yet to be determined yet. Byrd lived in the Pebble Beach Village community.

Since her death, 64-year-old David Brownstone, was named a person of interest because he was using Byrd's car after she passed away, deputies said. He was arrested in Washington County, Georgia on Thursday for having possession of Byrd's car.

Brownstone is now charged with grand theft and is awaiting extradition back to Flagler County.

No other details about the case have been released.