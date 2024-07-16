Florida woman accused of DUI after toasting slot machine victory

article

A Florida woman found herself behind bars when she was caught drunk driving after celebrating her recent slot machine winnings with wine and tequila, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Maureen Noble was arrested Saturday and charged with DUI after the incident that unfolded on U.S. 1 in Bunnell just after 3 a.m., deputies said.

A deputy on patrol noticed the 61-year-old Palm Coast woman was driving "erratic" in a red Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, according to the sheriff's office. Noble was allegedly "bouncing off lane markers, drifting into lanes, and weaving out of lanes without using turn signals."

Noble was then pulled over, and the deputy said there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from inside her car. The woman also had bloodshot and watery eyes, according to deputies. During the traffic stop, she wasn't able to find her vehicle registration, either.

"Apologetic, Noble said she never does this and had just left a bar in Bunnell, where she had two glasses of wine and a tequila shot to celebrate her slot machine winnings," the sheriff's office said.

After a field sobriety test, Noble was arrested and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. She has since been released after posting $1,000 bond, online jail records show.

Sheriff Rick Staly issued the following statement after Noble's arrest:

"Thanks to our Deputies’ efforts for getting this woman off our roads and into the Green Roof Inn before she could hurt someone. Because of her bad decisions, she ended up celebrating her slot machine winnings by visiting the Green Roof Inn and spending her winnings on bail."