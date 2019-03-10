9 hospitalized after Lynx bus overturned on I-4
Authorities say nine people have been hospitalized with minor injuries after a commuter bus overturned on an interstate in Florida.
I-4 Ultimate crews access safety after 5th death
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) says I-4 Ultimate crews will be accessing construction site safety on Tuesday, a day after a fifth worker was killed.
WB I-4 between S.R. 434 and 436 closing nightly from Sept. 30 to Oct. 18
The westbound lanes of Interstate 4 between State Road 434 and State Road 436 will begin closing each night for nearly three weeks as soon as September 30, according toThe Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).
Osceola County using cameras for pedestrian safety
Central Florida leads the nation in a tragic statistic. We are the deadliest metro area in the country for pedestrians.
FDOT working to improve pedestrian safety on OBT
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced the construction of special signals that will allow individuals to cross a stretch of U.S. 441 (South Orange Blossom Trail) safely, with the push of a button.
EB I-4 in Downtown Orlando closing overnight
Eastbound Interstate 4 (I-4) between Gore Street and South Street is closing between midnight and 5 a.m. on September 25.
New pattern for Florida Turnpike, I-75 exits in Wildwood
Drivers traveling northbound on Florida’s Turnpike and northbound on Interstate 75 will use new exit ramps to access State Road 44 in Sumter County.
Orange County deputies issue dozens of tickets during 'Operation Best Foot Forward'
Orange County sheriff’s deputies and Orlando Police issued dozens of citations on Wednesday as part of “Operation Best Foot Forward”.
Study: Central Florida is the most dangerous place to walk in the country
Be careful out there!
Multiple S.R. 408 closures scheduled in the next week
There are a few overnight closures scheduled for S.R. 408 during the coming week.
Permanent lane shift brings major changes to I-4 in downtown Orlando
A major traffic shift in downtown Orlando is sure to have a big impact on your commute.
First responders investigating I-4 crash between semi and car
First responders are investigating a wreck on Interstate 4 (I-4) invoving a semi and a car.
'Blocking the box' can cost you cash and points on your license
It's not unusual to hear horns honking during the peak of season in Sarasota. Everyone has somewhere to go.
2 men killed, 1 seriously injured after being hit by car on SR 50
Two men are dead and one man was seriously injured after being struck by a car on State Road 50 early Thursday morning.
Victims in fiery, head-on crash are all from Kissimmee
The three people who died in a head-on Polk County crash have been identified.
Concerns grow as nations ground Boeing 737 Max jets
The Boeing 737 Max jet is on the minds of travelers at Orlando International Airport (OIA).
Grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets causing problems at Orlando International Airport
All Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 jets have been grounded in the U.S. after two deadly crashes. Six of those planes are grounded overnight at Orlando International Airport, including five Southwest planes and one from American Airlines. More than 70 planes are parked at airports across the country.
Survey: Orlando drivers are among the most aggressive in the nation
If you've ever thought to yourself that driver's in Orlando need to chill out, there's a reason for it: Orlando ranks seventh for having the most aggressive drivers in the nation, according to a new study by GasBuddy.
Orlando ranked as No. 1 city in Florida for most aggressive drivers
Orlando is the worst city in the state of Florida for aggressive drivers, a new study stated.
Northbound I-75 lanes to close for repairs overnight
The northbound lanes of Interstate 75 (I-75) will close Sunday night at a bridge just south of State Road 200.