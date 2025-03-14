All lanes of I-4 eastbound blocked in Lake Mary following 4-vehicle crash

The Brief All lanes of Interstate 4 eastbound are blocked after a crash involving four vehicles in Lake Mary. Officials are asking drivers to seek alternative routes and use caution in the area. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating the crash.



All lanes of Interstate 4 eastbound are blocked after a crash involving four vehicles in Lake Mary.

Reports show that the lanes are blocked beginning at Mile Marker 99.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says preliminary information shows the crash may have involved four vehicles, with one vehicle that overturned.

Troopers said one person has been transported to the Lake Monroe Hospital.

Officials are asking drivers to seek alternative routes and use caution in the area.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.

