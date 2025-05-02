2 dead after hit-and-run crash in Palm Bay; troopers search for semi-truck driver

The Brief A deadly hit-and-run crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Palm Bay on Friday morning. Officials said two people were killed in the crash. Troopers are searching for a semi-truck driver who they said fled the scene of the crash.



A deadly hit-and-run crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Palm Bay on Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says.

Authorities are searching for a semi-truck driver who they said fled the scene of the crash and killed two.

2 dead after Palm Bay crash

What we know:

Troopers said the hit-and-run crash took place around 9:50 a.m. on Friday on I-95 southbound at Mile Marker 172 in Brevard County.

Two people died in the crash, officials said.

The FHP is searching for the driver of an unknown semi-truck who they said fled the scene. They said the vehicle possibly has damage to the front grill and front right headlight.

Authorities said there is currently a roadblock in the area, and traffic is being diverted off at Mile Marker 176 (Palm Bay Road).

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what led to the deadly crash and how many vehicles were involved. Troopers have not identified the two people killed in the crash.

Officials have not said when drivers can expect the roadblock to be cleared.

Help find the semi-truck driver

What you can do:

Officials are asking anyone with information on the crash or the unknown driver to call *FHP (*347) or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

What's next:

Authorities said the crash currently remains under investigation.

FOX 35 News has reached out to FHP for more information on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

