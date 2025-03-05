Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down parts of State Road 33 in Lake County: troopers

The Brief A deadly Lake County crash has shut down parts of both the northbound and southbound lanes on State Road 33, south of County Road 474. The accident took place around 12:58 a.m. on Wednesday, March 5. A 39-year-old man was seriously injured, and a 27-year-old woman died in the crash. The crash is still being investigated.



A deadly Lake County crash has shut down parts of both the northbound and southbound lanes on State Road 33, south of County Road 474, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says.

Troopers said a 39-year-old man was seriously injured, and a 27-year-old woman died in the wrong-way crash.

How did the crash happen?

What we know:

Troopers report that the accident took place around 12:58 a.m. on Wednesday, March 5.

Reports show a 2004 GMC Sierra was traveling northbound in the southbound travel lane on S.R. 33, south of C.R. 474, while a 2007 Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound on S.R. 33, south of C.R. 474.

The GMC was traveling the wrong way and in the direct path of the Hyundai, troopers said.

FHP states that the front of the GMC hit the front of the Hyundai. Following the impact, troopers said the GMC overturned, and the Hyundai rotated counter-clockwise.

Reports show the driver of the GMC, the 39-year-old man, was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Trooper said the driver of the Hyundai, the 27-year-old woman, was transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center and died.

What we don't know:

Troopers said it is currently unclear what led the GMC to travel the wrong way on the road.

What's next:

FHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

