Vehicle rollover closes I-95 northbound in Flagler County area: deputies
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A vehicle rollover has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 at mile marker 286 in the Flagler County area, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies are asking drivers to seek alternative routes.
The FOX 35 News team has reached out to officials for more information on the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.
View the interactive map below to see the latest traffic alerts and road closures in Orlando and around Central Florida.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post on March 5, 2025.