Vehicle rollover closes I-95 northbound in Flagler County area: deputies

A vehicle rollover has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 at mile marker 286 in the Flagler County area, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are asking drivers to seek alternative routes.

