Deadly Florida bear attack: Investigators find partial remains of elderly man inside animal

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says the remains of one of the three black bears killed earlier this week have been found to contain the partial remains of 89-year-old Robert Markel.

Markel and his dog were killed in a bear attack Monday morning in Collier County, Florida. The man's death marks the first deadly black bear attack in state history.

Latest investigation updates

What we know:

FWC officials have concluded their initial investigation into Monday’s black bear attack that resulted in the death of a man and a dog.

From Monday evening into early Tuesday morning, officials said they lethally removed three adult male bears weighing 207, 263 and 434 pounds. There was an unsuccessful attempt to trap a fourth bear, but DNA evidence was collected.

Authorities said the remains of Markel were found approximately 100 yards from his home. Investigators noted several key findings:

Evidence indicating a physical encounter between a bear and a person near the residence

A dog recently killed by a bear in close proximity to a person

Signs that a bear had entered the residence itself

Although the Collier County Medical Examiner is still in the process of completing their investigation, they indicated the preliminary cause of Markel's death was consistent with injuries caused by a black bear.

Officials said investigation results revealed that the 263-pound male bear contained the partial remains of Markel. DNA results also positively identified the bear's DNA was on Markel, inside his residence and on the dog’s body.

FWC said the only bear DNA found at the scene matched the three bears that were lethally killed. All three bears were tested for rabies, and all results were negative.

Authorities say they have stayed in contact with Markel's family and maintained a presence near the property from Monday through Friday. During that time, they said they observed only one additional bear in the area, which briefly appeared late Thursday night and then left the area.

First deadly black bear attack in state history

The backstory:

In the early morning hours of Monday, May 5, Markel and his dog were attacked by a black bear near State Road 29 and U.S. 41, south of Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area in Collier County. Both Markel and his dog were killed.

Following the attack, authorities set multiple traps and cameras throughout the area on Monday night, and at least three bears were killed by FWC personnel.

DNA samples from the scene and the three bears killed were sent to Gainesville for testing.

Authorities warned residents and visitors to avoid the area and discouraged anyone from approaching or attempting to track wildlife.

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances leading up to the attack remain unclear, including whether the victim was hiking, camping or encountered the bear on private property.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the bear was provoked or acting defensively, and it's unknown if it had been seen in the area before.

What they're saying:

"We want to thank the family for their cooperation as they navigate this challenging time, and our thoughts remain with them," FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said. "I am proud of our staff's professional response and support for the family as they faced an unfathomable event this week."

What's next:

FWC said the investigation will remain open until all testing is completed and the results have been thoroughly reviewed.

Law enforcement and bear management staff will remain near the property throughout the weekend.

Once threatened, bears could soon be hunted in Florida

Dig deeper:

While black bears are native to Florida, they were once considered threatened due to habitat loss and human encroachment.

Conservation efforts have helped the population rebound, but with that resurgence, there has been a noticeable uptick in bear sightings in populated and semi-rural areas. In recent years, reports have emerged of bears rummaging through trash, crossing suburban roads and occasionally entering residential properties, particularly in north and Central Florida.

Now, Florida wildlife officials are considering a proposal to allow bear hunting for the first time in nearly a decade. The FWC says the hunt aims to manage the growing black bear population, now exceeding 4,000. Officials have yet to finalize key details, including the exact number of bears that would be allowed to be hunted across the state and in Central Florida.

Local perspective:

Jerome is in the South Bear Management Unit, which has the third-largest population of bears in the state, estimated at 1,044 in 2015.

FWC officials said demographic analysis indicates this population has a positive annual growth rate.

FWC received 16 bear-related calls within a 10-mile radius of nearby Copeland between May 5, 2024, and May 4, 2025, resulting in five site visits, five capture efforts, three bears that were relocated and hazed and one bear that was humanely killed.

Big picture view:

Bear attacks on humans in Florida remain rare, but the incident raises questions about interaction with wildlife as the state's development continues to encroach on natural habitats.

FWC officials said bears typically injure people when there are cubs, food sources or dogs present.

FWC receives an average of 6,300 bear-related calls annually and has documented 42 prior incidents where wild black bears have made physical contact with people since the 1970s, when comprehensive records began being kept. Of those, three resulted in serious injuries requiring medical attention prior to this incident.

What do you do if a bear approaches?

What you can do:

When wildlife feels threatened by people, FWC officials say the animals typically try to communicate with people to back off on their own, such as how a rattlesnake rattles its tail and an alligator opens its mouth and hisses.

The FWC says that if a bear feels threatened, it may clack its teeth together, moan, blow, huff or stomp the ground. They may also bluff charge (run toward you and then stop before reaching you).

"These are all ways the bear is showing you it is as uncomfortable with the situation, and it wants you to give it some space," officials said. "These are NOT indications of aggressive intent or an imminent attack. Truly predatory or aggressive black bears are rare and generally silent."

The FWC shared some tips on how to stay safe around black bears:

If you see a bear from a distance:

Enjoy the experience, but do not move toward the bear. If your presence changes the bear's behavior, you are too close.

If you encounter a bear at close range:

Remain standing upright.

Speak to the bear in a calm, assertive voice.

Back up slowly toward a secure area. Be sure you are leaving the bear a clear escape route.

Avoid direct eye contact. Bears and other animals may view this as aggressive behavior.

Stop and hold your ground if moving away seems to irritate instead of calm the bear.

DO NOT:

Make any sudden or abrupt movements.

Run

Play dead

Climb a tree

Approach or surprise a bear, especially one that may be injured.

If a black bear attacks you:

Fight back aggressively. People have successfully fended off black bear attacks using rocks, sticks or even their bare hands.

If you feel threatened by a bear; observe a sick, injured, dead or orphaned bear; or want to report someone who is either harming bears or intentionally feeding them, you can call FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

