Suspect arrested in road rage shooting, victim speaks exclusively with FOX 35 News

The Brief Eduardo Silva was arrested after Orange County deputies said he shot into another vehicle in a fit of road rage. It happened Monday morning on the Turnpike near the Clermont exit. The victim, Bryan Dingman, spoke exclusively with FOX 35 News.



The suspect in a road rage shooting was arrested after Orange County deputies said he admitted to pulling the trigger.

Suspect claims self-defense

What we know:

Eduardo Silva, 41, faces Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Criminal Mischief. He was arrested Monday after deputies said he reported a road rage shooting. Deputies said Silva claimed he fired in self-defense because he was in fear for his life.

The victim, Bryan Dingman, said the suspect was driving a red Lamborghini recklessly on the Turnpike. Dingman said the suspect was weaving in and out of traffic and cutting people off.

Dingman said he showed the suspect a middle finger to show him what he thought of the suspect's driving.

Dingman showed FOX 35 News the damage to his truck. A single bullet hole is seen on the right front passenger door. The bullet, deputies said, went through the passenger seat and became lodged in the center console. Dingman also showed FOX 35 News how the bullet shattered the window.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared whether they believe Silva’s self-defense claim has any merit or if further charges are being considered.

‘I could have not came home that day’

What they're saying:

Eduardo Silva, 41, was arrested Monday in connection with a road rage shooting that occurred on Florida’s Turnpike. The victim, Bryan Dingman, told deputies the suspect was driving recklessly.

"I seen this red Lamborghini get on the Turnpike behind me, and he came up next to me and then cut me off and cut a bunch of other people off," Dingman said. "He slammed his brakes on. Got back over in the right lane and got stuck behind a semi. And when he got stuck behind the semi, we all kind of cruised passed him, and I flipped him the finger. He came up and showed a gun and dropped back a little bit like he hit the brakes. And then he came back up and popped me in the door."

Orange County deputies said Silva admitted to firing a gun during the incident, claiming he acted in self-defense because he feared for his life.

"I kind of gave him the bird and went on my merry way and was going on my merry way until he came back up and shot my truck," Dingman said.

Deputies confirmed that a single bullet struck Dingman’s truck, piercing the front passenger door.

"All I hear is, 'I'm getting shot at, and I'm calling 911,"' Taylor Martin, Dingman's fiancée, said. "I don't even know what to think."

Silva now faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and criminal mischief.

"We're both very distraught from this situation because it could've been her sitting there, and also I could have not came home that day," Dingman said.

"We don't answer questions," someone representing the law firm hired by the suspect told FOX 35 News in response to a request for comment on the story.

What's next:

The suspect could post bail soon. The judge set it at $7,500. Prosecutors argued during Silva's first appearance that bond should have been set at a minimum of $10,000. A date for Silva's next court appearance has not been set yet.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: