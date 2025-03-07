Swan waddles among Orlando traffic along State Road 408 near Bumby Avenue

The Brief The Orlando Police Department rescued a swan that was spotted waddling Friday morning along State Road 408 near Bumby Avenue. Officials said the swan is safe and has been transported to the Lake Eola House for further evaluation. Police said they do not believe the swan calls Lake Eola home.



The Orlando Police Department has rescued a swan that was spotted waddling Friday morning along State Road 408 near Bumby Avenue.

Officials said they received several concerned calls from drivers about the swan, and they quickly responded to help.

Once the swan was safely secured, police said it was transported to the Lake Eola House for further evaluation.

Officials do not believe that the swan calls Lake Eola home, and that it may be from out of town.

Officials said they rescued a swan that was wandering Friday morning along State Road 408. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)

