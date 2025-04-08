Volusia County vehicle fire backs up traffic on I-4 eastbound

The Brief A vehicle fire near mile marker 109 on Interstate 4 eastbound in Volusia County is blocking traffic, officials said. Authorities said the two right lanes are currently blocked. It is unclear how many people were involved in the crash and what their current status is.



What we know:

Authorities said the vehicle fire is located near mile marker 109, but traffic is backed up before mile marker 108 (Debary Avenue).

First responders said the vehicle fire happened around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said the two right lanes on I-4 eastbound are currently blocked.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 has reached out to officials for more information on what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.

Traffic alerts map

View the interactive map below to see the latest traffic alerts and road closures in Orlando and around Central Florida.

