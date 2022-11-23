Let It Glow - Orlando Holiday Lights Map

FOX 35 is looking to feature some of the best holiday home displays and Christmas lights in Orlando – and around Central Florida!

Do you decorate your home in hundreds or thousands of lights for the holidays? Is your Christmas display synced to music? Or features dozens of larger-than-life inflatables? We want to see it – and hear all about it!

We'd like to feature your home on FOX 35 – and in our holiday lights map below, so others can see it, too!

Submit your home to FOX 35's ‘Let It Glow’ Holiday Lights map