Let It Glow - Orlando Holiday Lights Map
article
FOX 35 is looking to feature some of the best holiday home displays and Christmas lights in Orlando – and around Central Florida!
Do you decorate your home in hundreds or thousands of lights for the holidays? Is your Christmas display synced to music? Or features dozens of larger-than-life inflatables? We want to see it – and hear all about it!
We'd like to feature your home on FOX 35 – and in our holiday lights map below, so others can see it, too!
Submit your home to FOX 35's ‘Let It Glow’ Holiday Lights map
- Please email letitglow@fox.com and tell us about your home lights display (include photos and video, please!)
- In the email, include your name, phone number or email (that way we can connect!), home address, and tell us a little about your display
- Questions to answer: How many lights does your display have? How many inflatables or other decorations does it have? Are the lights synced to music? If so, when does the music start and end each night? Any other unique features? And how long have you been decorating your home for?