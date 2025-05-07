Disney Abu Dhabi announced as company's first Middle East theme park destination

The Brief The Walt Disney Company on Wednesday announced plans to build a new Disneyland theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, marking Disney’s seventh resort and its first in the Middle East. Details such as the opening date and which Disney franchises or themed lands will be featured have not yet been revealed.



Disney is set to enchant the Middle East with the company's first-ever theme park resort.

Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi

What we know:

The Walt Disney Company on Wednesday announced plans to build a new Disneyland theme park resort on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, marking Disney’s seventh resort and its first in the Middle East.

The waterfront destination will blend Disney’s iconic stories and characters with Abu Dhabi’s culture, architecture, and innovation.

Disney will lead creative design and operations, while Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, will develop and build the resort.

Artist rendering of Disney Abu Dhabi (Credit: Disney Parks Blog)

Once completed, the resort will feature Disney-themed attractions and entertainment, dining and immersive storytelling experiences that reflect both Disney magic and Abu Dhabi culture.

When will Disney Abu Dhabi open?

What we don't know:

What remains unknown is the exact opening date of Disneyland Abu Dhabi and which specific Disney franchises or themed lands will be included in the park.

Details on pricing, ticketing, and construction timelines have also not yet been released.

‘Disneyland Abu Dhabi… a whole new world of imagination'

What they're saying:

"What we are creating with Disney in Abu Dhabi is a whole new world of imagination — an experience that will inspire generations across the region and the world, creating magical moments and memories that families will treasure forever," His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman at Miral, said in a prepared statement.

"This is a thrilling moment for our company as we announce plans to build an exciting Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, whose culture is rich with an appreciation of the arts and creativity," Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement.

Artist rendering of Disney Abu Dhabi (Credit: Disney Parks Blog)

"Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati – an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world that will bring to life our timeless characters and stories in many new ways and will become a source of joy and inspiration for the people of this vast region to enjoy for generations to come," Iger added.

How many theme park resorts does Disney have?

Disney operates six theme park resorts around the world: Walt Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in California, Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Disneyland Abu Dhabi will become the seventh, marking Disney’s first-ever resort in the Middle East.

