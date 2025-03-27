Motorcycle crash closes road in DeBary, investigation underway

A crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle shut down traffic Thursday night at Charles R. Beall Boulevard and DeBary Plantation Boulevard, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and emergency responders arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation. Authorities urged drivers to avoid the area as northbound traffic on County Road 17/92 was being redirected at Hollow Pine Drive.

The Orange City Fire Department also responded to the incident. Officials advised those needing access to the DeBary Golf and Country Club to use West Highbanks Road to Donald E. Smith Boulevard as an alternate route.

No further details on injuries or the cause of the crash were immediately available. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

