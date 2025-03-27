Motorcycle crash closes road in DeBary, investigation underway
ORLANDO, Fla. - A crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle shut down traffic Thursday night at Charles R. Beall Boulevard and DeBary Plantation Boulevard, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.
Deputies and emergency responders arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation. Authorities urged drivers to avoid the area as northbound traffic on County Road 17/92 was being redirected at Hollow Pine Drive.
The Orange City Fire Department also responded to the incident. Officials advised those needing access to the DeBary Golf and Country Club to use West Highbanks Road to Donald E. Smith Boulevard as an alternate route.
No further details on injuries or the cause of the crash were immediately available. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office and the Orange City Fire Department.