Car on fire blocks traffic on S.R. 417 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A car that caught fire on a bridge on State Road 417 in the Seminole County area is causing traffic backups.
Officials said that traffic is backed up for several miles.
A video from FOX 35 viewer Machelle Ferry shows the car on fire.
The Lake Jesup Bridge is one of the state's longest freestanding bridges and is part of the Seminole County Expressway.
The FOX 35 News team has reached out to officials for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.
The car that caught fire is located on the Lake Jesup Bridge on State Road 417 in the Seminole County area. (Credit: Machelle Ferry)
View the interactive map below to see the latest traffic alerts and road closures in Orlando and around Central Florida.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by a resident in a video, as well as from FOX 35 traffic cameras.