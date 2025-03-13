Car on fire blocks traffic on S.R. 417 in Seminole County

The Brief A car that caught fire in Seminole County is causing traffic delays. The car on fire is located on the Lake Jesup Bridge on State Road 417. Officials said that traffic is backed up for several miles.



A car that caught fire on a bridge on State Road 417 in the Seminole County area is causing traffic backups.

Officials said that traffic is backed up for several miles.

A video from FOX 35 viewer Machelle Ferry shows the car on fire.

The Lake Jesup Bridge is one of the state's longest freestanding bridges and is part of the Seminole County Expressway.

The car that caught fire is located on the Lake Jesup Bridge on State Road 417 in the Seminole County area. (Credit: Machelle Ferry)

