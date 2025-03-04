Traffic on eastbound St. John's Parkway shutdown in Sanford, possible down power lines

article

Eastbound traffic on St. John’s Parkway is currently shut down near Bellagio Circle following a vehicle crash that may have brought down power lines, authorities said Tuesday.

Officials have not provided details on possible injuries or the number of vehicles involved in the crash.

Crews are working to remove the obstruction, and the road will reopen once the scene is cleared, authorities said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Will update as new information becomes available.