Tractor trailer overturns on I-95 northbound in Daytona Beach, all 3 lanes of traffic blocked
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Fire Department is on the scene of a crash involving an overturned tractor trailer in Volusia County.
The crash is blocking all three lanes of traffic on I-95 northbound in Daytona Beach between Beville Road and International Speedway Boulevard.
Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes of travel.
The FOX 35 News team has reached out to officials for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.
View the interactive map below to see the latest traffic alerts and road closures in Orlando and around Central Florida.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Daytona Beach Fire Department.