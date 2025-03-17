FHP releases new details on wrong-way crash in Osceola County that killed 3, including child

The Brief A Ford F-150 driving in the wrong lane crashed into a Toyota RAV4 in Osceola County, killing three people, including a 5-year-old boy, troopers said. Authorities say the truck driver may have been trying to pass slower traffic and are investigating speed and impairment as possible factors. Two survivors, including a 9-month-old, have been released from the hospital as the investigation continues.



FHP says truck driver was attempting to pass

What we know:

A deadly crash occurred on North Kenansville Road near Yates Ranch Road around 2:51 p.m. when a Ford F-150, driving in the wrong lane, collided head-on with a Toyota RAV4. The impact caused the Toyota to flip off the roadway.

Three occupants of the Toyota were killed: 54-year-old Sunitha Reddy, 34-year-old Pragathi Reddy, and 5-year-old Harveen Purumandla. Two other passengers, including a 9-month-old, survived and have since been released from the hospital. The driver of the Ford F-150 was also hospitalized but has since been released.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) believes the truck driver was attempting to pass slower traffic when the crash occurred. Officials are investigating how long the driver remained in the wrong lane and whether speed or impairment played a role.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet determined whether the driver of the Ford F-150 will face charges. The investigation is ongoing, with FHP reviewing evidence to establish the exact circumstances of the crash, including how long the driver was in the wrong lane and whether any other violations occurred. It is also unclear if any mechanical issues or distractions contributed to the wreck.

The backstory:

The crash took place in an area where passing is allowed, but FHP has emphasized that drivers must still yield to oncoming traffic when overtaking other vehicles. Witnesses reported that the truck driver remained in the wrong lane for an extended period before colliding with the Toyota.

The devastating accident claimed three lives, leaving behind grieving family members and survivors facing not only physical recovery but also emotional trauma.

What they're saying:

FHP Trooper Migdalisis Garcia stressed the importance of responsible driving, stating, "They still have to be responsible when making that lane change — not violate someone else's right of way."

Garcia also acknowledged the emotional toll on the survivors.

"Luckily their injuries are not life-threatening, but what they're going through mentally—it's a lot, especially that male driver."

Authorities continue to investigate whether reckless driving, excessive speed, or impairment contributed to the tragedy.

