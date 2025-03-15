4 seriously injured in fiery Orange County crash; southbound lanes of S.R. 429 shut down: FHP

The Brief Four people were seriously injured in a fiery crash Saturday morning on State Road 429 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says. Troopers said the crash took place shortly before 9 a.m. in the Winter Garden area. Reports show the southbound lanes of S.R. 429 were all blocked at the time of the crash.



Four people were seriously injured in a fiery crash Saturday morning on State Road 429 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says.

What led to the fiery crash?

What we know:

Crash records show the incident took place shortly before 9 a.m. in the Winter Garden area.

The FHP said four separate vehicles were involved in the crash: a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, a 2021 Nissan van with a trailer and two different semi-tractor trailers.

Reports show that the Chevrolet was traveling southbound on S.R. 429 at Mile Marker 20 in the inside lane, while the Nissan was traveling southbound on S.R. 429 at Mile Marker 20 in the inside center lane.

Meanwhile, one of the semi-tractor trailers was traveling southbound on S.R. 429 at Mile Marker 20 in the outside center lane, and the other semi-tractor trailer was traveling southbound on S.R. 429 at Mile Marker 20 in the outside lane.

Troopers said the Chevrolet did not stay in its lane and entered the inside center lane in the direct path of the Nissan.

The Chevrolet then hit the Nissan, which caused the Nissan to travel into the outside center lane in the path of the first semi-tractor trailer. This then caused the semi-tractor trailer to jack-knife and become engulfed in flames in the outside lane, which was in the direct path of the other semi-tractor trailer.

The second semi-tractor trailer then hit the first one, which caused the second one to run off the roadway onto the outside shoulder.

What we don't know:

Troopers said four people have been transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The FOX 35 News team has reached out to check on the status of those transported.

What's next:

Reports show the southbound lanes of S.R. 429 were all blocked at the time of the crash.

FHP said the crash currently remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

