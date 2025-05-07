Florida officials rule missing woman's death a homicide after body found in Mount Dora

The Brief Monica Islam, 44, who was reported missing in Eustis, was found dead in Mount Dora, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. The medical examiner's office ruled her manner of death a homicide. Detectives do not believe her death was a random act.



A missing woman was found dead in Lake County last week and now investigators are calling her death a homicide.

What we know:

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, on May 2, deputies responded to Scenic Hills Drive and Wolf Branch Road in Mount Dora after someone found a woman's body.

The woman was later identified as 44-year-old Monica Islam. Authorities said Islam had been reported missing in the Eustis area before she was found dead.

Lake County deputies are investigating at Scenic Hills Drive and Wolf Branch Road in Mount Dora where Monica Islam's body was found. (Credit: Bryan Caldwell)

On Tuesday, it was announced that Islam's cause of death was a gunshot wound and that the manner was homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear who is responsible for Islam’s death and what the motive behind the shooting was.

Authorities have not released any information about potential suspects or the circumstances leading up to the incident.

What they're saying:

Investigators said they do not believe the crime was a random act. They are continuing to follow-up on potential leads.