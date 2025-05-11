Florida missing child alert: 5-year-old Marhley Weston last seen in Lake City

The Brief A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Marhley Weston, last seen Sunday in Lake City wearing a light blue Lilo and Stitch shirt and floral denim jeans. Authorities believe she may be with Eddie Jones and traveling in an orange 2014 Ford Taurus with a Bethune-Cookman University specialty plate.



A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Marhley Weston, who was last seen Sunday in the area of the 500 block of Northwest Galloway Place in Lake City, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

What we know:

Marhley is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. Her height and weight are unknown. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a light blue Lilo and Stitch shirt and blue denim jeans with flowers on them.

Investigators believe she may be in the company of Eddie Jones, a Black female standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. They may be traveling in a 2014 orange Ford Taurus with Florida license plate BB4JZ. The vehicle features a Bethune-Cookman University specialty plate.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Marhley Weston’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343 or call 911.

