21-year-old motorcyclist killed in Volusia County after crashing into tow truck on I-4, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a tow truck on Monday night on Interstate 4 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says.
Officials said the tow truck driver, a 52-year-old male, was uninjured.
Deadly crash shuts down I-4 westbound
The backstory:
Troopers said the crash took place around 8:18 p.m. on April 7 on I-4 near mile marker 119 near Lake Helen, just before State Road 44 in DeLand.
An official crash report from the FHP shows the motorcycle rider was traveling westbound on I-4 in the center lane, while the tow truck was traveling westbound on I-4 in the outside lane.
The motorcycle rider was changing lanes from the center lane to the outside lane and failed to see the tow trucks ahead, officials said. As a result, authorities said the motorcycle rider hit the back of the tow truck.
Troopers said the motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital via air car, and was later pronounced dead. The tow truck driver was not injured, officials said.
FHP says the crash currently remains under investigation.
