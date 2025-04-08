21-year-old motorcyclist killed in Volusia County after crashing into tow truck on I-4, troopers say

The Brief A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a tow truck on Monday night, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says. Troopers said the crash took place on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. Officials said the tow truck driver, a 52-year-old male, was uninjured.



A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a tow truck on Monday night on Interstate 4 in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says.

Officials said the tow truck driver, a 52-year-old male, was uninjured.

Deadly crash shuts down I-4 westbound

The backstory:

Troopers said the crash took place around 8:18 p.m. on April 7 on I-4 near mile marker 119 near Lake Helen, just before State Road 44 in DeLand.

An official crash report from the FHP shows the motorcycle rider was traveling westbound on I-4 in the center lane, while the tow truck was traveling westbound on I-4 in the outside lane.

The motorcycle rider was changing lanes from the center lane to the outside lane and failed to see the tow trucks ahead, officials said. As a result, authorities said the motorcycle rider hit the back of the tow truck.

Troopers said the motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital via air car, and was later pronounced dead. The tow truck driver was not injured, officials said.

FHP says the crash currently remains under investigation.

