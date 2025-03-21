I-4 eastbound lanes reopen in Seminole County following traffic incident

The Brief All eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in the Seminole County area are currently closed due to a traffic incident. The closure runs from the State Road 429 overpass to just past State Road 417. Officials are asking drivers to seek alternative routes at this time.



Update: As of 5 p.m. on Friday, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Seminole County appear to have reopened following a traffic incident.

Original story

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in the Seminole County area are currently closed due to a traffic incident.

The closure runs from the State Road 429 overpass to just past State Road 417.

Officials are asking drivers to seek alternative routes at this time.

The FOX 35 News team has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) for more information on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.

