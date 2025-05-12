2 dead after car crashes into Polk County home; sheriff links incident to possible drug deal

The Brief Two people were killed when a car crashed into a house in Polk County on Monday. Multiple deputies and crime scene technicians were at a home on Pirates Way in the Secret Cove subdivision. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd was expected to hold a news conference and offer more details.



A 38-year-old man riding an electric bicycle in a Lakeland area neighborhood was killed after being struck by a vehicle that subsequently crashed into a home, authorities said. Both the driver and the bicyclist were pronounced dead at the scene. The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths a "double-homicide."

What we know:

Shortly before 5 p.m., Polk County sheriff's deputies and crime scene technicians were gathering evidence outside a home on Pirates Way in the Secret Cove subdivision of Lakeland. Preliminary findings reveal that the deaths were the result of a double-homicide, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Investigators believe the driver of the car had been shot in connection with a possible drug-related incident and was attempting to flee when he slammed into the cyclist and crashed into a home.

Sheriff Judd said around 1:30 p.m., a white Mercedes-AMG pulled into the Secret Cove subdivision. At some point, the Mercedes accelerated down the street, struck the cyclist and slammed into a home. Mercedes emergency services contacted the sheriff's office about a possible crash.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two deceased men were not immediately released. Authorities continue to search for the suspect who shot the driver of the Mercedes.

What they're saying:

Deputies arrived with fire services to discover the vehicle completely inside the home. They rushed in to pull the driver out of the vehicle to perform life-saving measures when they discovered he had a gunshot wound to the chest.

"It goes from a fatal vehicle crash to a murder investigation, and then during this timeframe, the people discover there's another deceased person under the car," Sheriff Judd explained.

Investigators determined that the second victim was on an electric bike when he was struck by the Mercedes. The vehicle forced the cyclist into the home, where he was found deceased beneath the car. No other injuries inside the residence were reported.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims but confirmed the bicyclist was 38 years old. Other individuals involved are believed to be teenagers. The investigation remains ongoing.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the cyclist, who had no involvement in the preceding events, was heading to his brother’s nearby apartment when he was hit by a white Mercedes.

"The gentleman riding the electric bicycle — at this early stage of the investigation — appears to have absolutely no involvement in this event. He was just so unfortunate to be in the wrong at the wrong time," Sheriff Judd said. "So it's very sad to me that a man just minding his business, riding his electric bicycle is murdered, and he's murdered as a result of the initial conduct where our suspect/suspect of a potential dope deal/victim was shot. And obviously, by this time he was trying to get away, and by the time he got to the end of the street, he was out of it. But whoever started that and shot our suspect/victim is ultimately responsible for the death of this other gentleman."

What's next:

Authorities continue to search for the person who shot the driver of the Mercedes and any additional witnesses. They are also reviewing video of the incident, Sheriff Judd said.

