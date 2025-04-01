Vehicle fire shuts down I-4 eastbound near Deltona, causing major delays

The Brief A vehicle fire on I-4 eastbound near Deltona has shut down all lanes, causing major traffic delays. Authorities have not confirmed injuries or the cause of the fire, and no reopening time has been provided. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as emergency crews work to clear the scene.



A vehicle fire has erupted on Interstate 4 eastbound in Volusia County, shutting down all lanes and causing major delays.

Traffic backed up for miles, near Seminole County line

What we know:

The vehicle fire is just before mile marker 110. The fire has resulted in the complete blockage of all eastbound lanes near the exit to Deltona and Orange City. Emergency responders are at the scene, though it remains unclear whether there are any injuries or the exact cause of the fire.

What we don't know:

Authorities have yet to confirm the type of vehicle, or vehicles, involved or whether other cars were impacted. The condition of any occupants is also unknown as is the cause of the fire. Officials have not provided an estimate for when the lanes will reopen.

Timeline:

The fire was first reported in the early afternoon, around 4 p.m., prompting an immediate response from local fire crews and law enforcement. Traffic cameras from the Florida Department of Transportation captured the thick plumes of smoke rising from the highway, and within minutes, all eastbound lanes were blocked.

Officials are working to extinguish the fire and assess the damage, but no official reopening time has been provided.

Why you should care:

Eastbound traffic is backed up for several miles — almost to the Seminole County line at Lake Monroe. Commuters are asked to find alternate routes or to plan on major delays in travel time.

