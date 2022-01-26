Connor Hansen joined the FOX 35 News team at the start of 2022.

He comes from the FOX affiliate in Oklahoma City, where he spent three years covering stories ranging from deadly tornadoes to unrest following the death of George Floyd and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. One story that sticks out to Connor is when he did a ride-along with a deputy while she handed out eviction notices in the wake of the pandemic.

Born and raised in Stamford, Connecticut, Connor studied journalism at Michigan State University before taking his first full-time reporting job in northern Michigan.

Connor is thrilled to land in Florida and can't wait to explore everything the Orlando area has to offer!