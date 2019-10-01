Bed Bath & Beyond increases projected store closures to 60
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said it is increasing its projected store closures to 60 in the fiscal year, according to reports on Wednesday.
Restaurant in Rome slammed for allegedly charging tourists $471 for spaghetti and fish
A restaurant in Rome has been blasted on Twitter after a customer alleged that the establishment unfairly charged her and a friend $471 for two plates of spaghetti with fish.
James Franco’s ex-students sue alleging sexual impropriety
Two actresses have sued James Franco and the acting and film school he founded, saying the actor intimidated his students into gratuitous and exploitative sexual situations.
$8K reward offered for information in ‘heinous’ case of beagle found skinned alive
An $8,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrest in what the Humane Society of the U.S. called a “heinous” case involving a female beagle being skinned alive in southwest Missouri.
Wheelchair-bound Alabama man who is dying of cancer gets baptized as final request
Thomas Roberts, dying of lung cancer, wheelchair-bound and unable to breathe without oxygen tubes, had a final request in life.
'Look at this photograph': Twitter removes Trump's video mocking Bidens after Nickelback complains
The post reportedly centered on Trump's effort to link the Biden family to shady business deals in Ukraine.
Beaumont Royal Oak scrambles when woman in zombie makeup shows up
A professional dancer caused a scare at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak Monday night when she had a panic attack while getting zombie makeup done - and her look put the hospital on high alert.
Rescue stages adorable maternity photo shoot for formerly abandoned pit bull named ‘Mama Pickles'
A North Carolina maternity animal rescue celebrated a pit bull mother named "Mama Pickles" with a maternity and post-birth photo shoot.
Chick-fil-A named cleanest fast-food restaurant, but has slowest drive-thru, new studies say
The chicken-centric chain was recently crowned as having America’s cleanest fast-food restaurants in a new survey, but at the same time, the Atlanta-based eatery was denounced for operating the slowest drive-thru in the industry, according to a separate poll.
Dog steals owner's dentures, gets hilarious new smile
Most people can agree: dogs just have a way of making us smile with their quirky antics. Even when they're doing something wrong, it's hard to stay mad at them for too long.
Woman climbs into lion exhibit at Bronx Zoo, taunts and dances for lion just feet away
A woman climbed over a safety barrier at the Bronx Zoo in New York City on Saturday and video of the incident is making the rounds on social media.
Plane passenger shamed for removing wig, using tray table to brush it
People are wigging out over a plane passenger’s use of the seat’s tray table.
‘King of dad jokes': Colorado father takes over community sign with puns, goes viral
The small town of Indian Hill Colorado may only have a humble population of just over 1,000, but hundreds of thousands of people are flocking to the Facebook page for the town community center’s message board.
Family of raccoons make SF couple's wedding photo shoot even more memorable
A San Francisco couple, who got married in Golden Gate Park earlier this month, got a little surprise from a family of raccoons during their wedding photo shoot.
Bird detained, given sandwich in jail cell by Dutch police after shoplifting arrest
A colorful bird was detained in a Dutch police station after a shoplifting arrest, according to authorities.
Halloween heaven: Home gets covered in 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins every October
It’s officially Spooky Season and one home in West Virginia celebrates every year with 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins covering the property.
Woman disguises herself as bush to photograph sister's engagement
A bride-to-be in Wisconsin wanted her little sister to witness the moment she got engaged, so her good-natured sibling happily dressed up in a ghillie suit.
'Surprise of a lifetime': Firefighter surprises deputy responding to call with marriage proposal
When a Virginia sheriff's deputy responded to assist a local fire and rescue team, it wasn't the scene she was expecting.
93-year-old Florida man goes to the beach for the first time -- and soaked in every moment
An Ellenton man just turned 93 years old, and decided it was time he went to the beach -- for the first time.
America's first official cannabis cafe opens in West Hollywood
America's first official cannabis cafe will open on Tuesday in West Hollywood. Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe offers a "farm-to-table experience for both cuisine and cannabis," according to its website.