Clermont police arrest suspect in attempted bank robbery and bomb threat

A suspect accused of attempting to rob a Clermont bank and threatening to detonate a bomb has been arrested, police announced Friday.

What we know:

Damian Martinez, of Orlando, was taken into custody in Brevard County without incident, according to the Clermont Police Department. He faces a charge of attempted armed robbery.

The incident occurred around 10:23 a.m. on Wednesday at the Truist Bank located at 2665 E. Highway 50.

Police said Martinez entered the bank, demanded money, and claimed to have a bomb. By the time officers arrived, he had already fled the scene in a vehicle.

A perimeter was established, and detectives launched a multi-agency investigation.

Authorities said collaboration with the Winter Garden Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement led to Martinez’s identification and arrest within 48 hours.

What they're saying:

"This case demonstrates the swift and coordinated efforts of our officers and detectives, as well as the importance of inter-agency cooperation," said Clermont Police Chief John Graczyk. "Through their quick response and team work, this suspect was able to be taken into custody in less than 48 hours"

No injuries were reported in the incident.

