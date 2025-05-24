Margaritaville Hotel officially opens in Flagler Beach, ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The Brief The Margaritaville Hotel in Flagler Beach officially opened after years of planning and construction. Locals embrace the resort’s quiet, boutique appeal. The launch arrives just in time for Memorial Day, signaling a tourism boost.



The long-awaited Margaritaville Hotel in Flagler Beach officially opened its doors this week, drawing both locals and tourists eager to experience the beachside resort’s laid-back, tropical atmosphere just in time for Memorial Day.

What we know:

The Margaritaville Hotel in Flagler Beach is officially open just ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Located along State Road A1A, the oceanfront resort features a rooftop restaurant and promotes a "Jimmy Buffett lifestyle." Rooms are nearly fully booked, and staff say the hotel is fully operational and ready for guests.

What we don't know:

The hotel's long-term impact on Flagler Beach’s economy and culture remains to be seen. It’s also unclear how many jobs were created or whether the opening has affected local traffic, infrastructure, or housing concerns.

The backstory:

Plans for Margaritaville were announced several years ago, sparking mixed reactions in the small beachside town. While some residents welcomed the development, others feared it would clash with the town’s quiet, non-commercial character. After prolonged construction, the hotel has opened amid growing local and tourist interest.

What they're saying:

Flagler Beach, traditionally a laid-back coastal town, is experiencing a notable shift. The Margaritaville brand, associated with tropical escapism, represents one of the largest commercial ventures in recent local memory. Many locals now see it as a positive development that fits the town’s boutique vibe without overwhelming it.

"Very excited to finally get going," said a hotel spokesperson. "We’re not like the big resorts. we’re more quiet, we’re a boutique hotel. So I think that’s why it fits perfect in Flagler Beach. It’s not too loud, not too crazy."

Local resident Natalie Morales spent her Friday enjoying the rooftop view with food and drinks in hand.

"Before, there was really not a lot of things to do here, so this is great," said another local. "People and friends are already talking about to come here to vacation, even though we’re already from Flagler."

For many in the community, the hotel’s arrival brings more than just a scenic retreat — it brings new opportunities.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: