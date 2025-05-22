Epic Universe opens to thrill crowds, boost economy in Central Florida

The Brief Epic Universe opened in Orlando after six years in development, debuting with short wait times and high fanfare. The park is expected to drive major economic growth across Central Florida’s $92.5 billion tourism industry. With its scale and ambition, Epic Universe reinforces Orlando’s status as the theme park capital of the world.



After six years in development, Universal’s long-anticipated Epic Universe theme park officially opened its gates Thursday, marking the first major new park to launch in Orlando in more than two decades.

First major park launch in Orlando in more than 25 years

What we know:

Universal Orlando officially opened its new Epic Universe theme park on Thursday, marking the first major theme park addition to the region in more than 25 years.

The park includes five immersive lands themed around popular franchises such as Super Nintendo and Harry Potter. Despite high anticipation, wait times for most rides remained under 25 minutes, and crowds were surprisingly manageable — suggesting a controlled, soft-launch strategy by Universal.

The backstory:

Epic Universe has been in development for six years, representing one of Universal’s most ambitious projects. The park’s announcement stirred global interest, with pre-sale tickets selling out as early as October.

The last major park debut in Orlando was in the 1990s, making Thursday’s opening not just an event, but a generational milestone for Florida’s tourism industry.

Timeline:

The launch of Epic Universe isn’t just a milestone for Universal — it’s a shot in the arm for Central Florida’s $92.5 billion tourism sector.

Local business leaders are already reporting increased foot traffic and renewed interest in surrounding areas. Analysts expect the park to drive substantial growth in jobs, tourism revenue, and regional development. It also raises the bar for theme park competition, potentially influencing the future direction of entertainment attractions nationwide. Below is a timeline of significant dates leading up to Epic Universe's grand opening:

2019: Universal announces plans for Epic Universe.

2020–2022: Development faces delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Late 2024: Tickets go on sale, and final preparations begin.

May 2025: Epic Universe officially opens to the public.

What we don't know:

Universal has not disclosed exact attendance numbers or confirmed whether opening day capacity was intentionally limited. There’s also uncertainty around how long the lower wait times and controlled entry will last.

