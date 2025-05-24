Expand / Collapse search

Palm Bay Police investigate early morning shooting on Hallandale avenue, officials say

Published  May 24, 2025 9:36am EDT
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Palm Bay Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning on the 1800 block of Hallandale Avenue southwest.

According to Palm Bay Police Lieutenant Graves, all individuals involved have been accounted for, and one person was airlifted for medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The Source: This information came from Palm Bay Police Lieutenant Cliff Graves on May 24, 2025.

