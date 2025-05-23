Four Flagler County deputies help to save a man threatening to jump off of overpass

The Brief A man straddled a sign on an overpass over I-95 and State Road 100, threatening to jump. Deputies eased him into firetruck bucket. The man is protected by Baker Act and is receiving treatment.



The FOX35 Care Force is honoring several Flagler County deputies for their efforts to save a man who was threatening to jump off of a bridge and into oncoming traffic.Fortunately, four nearby deputies with crisis negotiation training responded to the scene.

In video from body-worn cameras, the man in distress and a deputy are heard trying to de-escalate the situation."Y’all please don’t tase me or pull me over," the man said. "No one is gonna hurt you," a deputy said. "No one has to hurt you. There’s no reason for that."

On the afternoon of March 18, multiple 911 calls came in reporting a man was straddling a sign on the I-95 overpass bridge on State Road 100.

"Being the first on scene I was a little bit hesitant about going straight up to him," said Deputy First Class Laura Jenkins. "He did not want to speak to women."Deputies quickly shut down the intersection in all directions."It was very busy," said Deputy Cameron Punsky, "It was the middle of the day. There was traffic coming in every direction."

"Unfortunately, we knew that he had attempted something like this before," said Deputy First Class Bryan Carter. "As soon as we were able to get close to him we just began talking and trying to figure out what was going on in his state and what might have been different from the past."

While working to gain the man’s trust and help change his mind, firefighters brought up a ladder truck beneath the overpass.

"He actually crawled onto the sign and was straddling the sign so he was pretty far out and just out of reach for us," Jenkins said.

The deputies were able to safely move him from the sign and into the bucket.

"I was in the bucket," Punsky said. "I tried to grab him down. That was definitely the most nervous thing of all. That if my hands slipped he could fall but luckily we got him in the bucket and pulled him down safely."

Once on the ground, deputies placed the man into protective custody under the Baker Act and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"He was not in trouble at all," Carter said. "He was crying. He was bawling. Before he left to go to the hospital he gave me a hug."

The deputies said they have met this man before and know him to be homeless."I’ve definitely met him a lot," said Deputy Kyle Somers.

"I helped him out in the past. Giving him food, clothing, water. If we get a free meal from a restaurant I try to throw it his way."

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said he has high praise for his deputies and the other agencies for the team effort in saving a life.

"I really appreciate FOX 35 for recognizing them because they work hard and every day you never know what you’re gonna have to respond to so you have to be ready for anything," Staly said.

There are services available for people struggling with mental health.Get help by contacting Flagler Cares at 386-319-9483 or by contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org .