Orlando weather: Temps to soar into the mid-90s, afternoon storms possible

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Hot temperatures make a return to Central Florida as afternoon highs climb well into the mid 90s for inland areas and closer to the upper 80s and low 90s along the coast. We'll also see the return of afternoon showers and storms, some of which could be on the strong side. Not everyone will see the rain.

The best chances will exist mainly for areas to the southeast of the Orlando Metro. This includes southeastern Orange County, Brevard and Osceola counties.

The SPC has placed parts of these same areas under a level 1 out of 5 risk for an isolated strong/severe storm or two. Impacts from any of these strong storms that get going will include strong winds, hail, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

Any lingering rain gradually fades giving way to steady clearing. Morning lows will remain mild, falling into the upper 60s and 70s.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

Temps stay toasty to kick-off the weekend with highs even warmer. We'll be likely challenging some records too! Afternoon readings top out in the upper 90s with heat index values again near 100° if not a touch hotter. Lows dip back into the lower 70s along with just a few clouds.

Looking ahead:

For the holiday weekend, a few showers and storms will be possible along with hot and humid temperatures. Afternoon highs will be approaching the mid 90s. Showers and storms will be pretty hit and miss for most of the weekend, with Saturday likely being the drier day of the two.

This is when we will begin to see more of a sea-breeze and rainy season set up take shape. This means for Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day Monday, be prepared for hot temperatures and scattered afternoon downpours and storms. The rest of the work week features daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms as well.

