Axiom 4 to launch historic multinational crew to ISS from Florida no earlier than June 8

The Brief Axiom Space's Ax-4 mission will launch June 8 with astronauts from the U.S., India, Poland, and Hungary. It marks the first time in over 40 years these nations are returning to space on a joint mission. The crew will launch aboard a SpaceX rocket from Kennedy Space Center.



Axiom Space has approved the crew for its fourth private mission to the International Space Station (ISS), set to launch later this year from Cape Canaveral. The launch is slated for no earlier than June 8.

What we know:

Axiom Space is preparing for its fourth private astronaut mission, Ax-4, with a launch targeted for no earlier than 9:11 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 8. The mission will launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket using a Dragon spacecraft.

The crew includes astronauts from four nations: Commander Peggy Whitson (USA), Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla (India), and Mission Specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (Poland) and Tibor Kapu (Hungary). This mission marks a historic milestone as it brings together astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary in a government-sponsored spaceflight for the first time.

The backstory:

Ax-4 continues Axiom Space's expanding role in commercial spaceflight, partnering with international agencies like NASA, SpaceX, ESA, the Polish Space Agency (POLSA), and Hungary’s HUNOR program.

Notably, this will be the first human spaceflight in over 40 years for India, Poland, and Hungary, underlining the return of these nations to the global space arena.

Timeline:

The mission is scheduled for launch no earlier than June 8, 2025, at 9:11 a.m. ET. Leading up to the flight, Axiom Space is conducting a virtual press briefing to outline mission operations, goals, and collaboration details with various space agencies.

What we don't know:

Specific mission objectives on the ISS and how long the crew will stay onboard have not been disclosed. The exact schedule of training, pre-launch milestones, and contingency protocols for the international crew remain under wraps as the mission approaches.

What they're saying:

Axiom Space describes the mission as a "pivotal moment" for the commercial human spaceflight industry, emphasizing the collaboration between multiple national space programs. The company highlights the significance of reintroducing countries like India, Poland, and Hungary to crewed spaceflight.

