FOX 35 visits the WWE Performance Center
It's WWE Smack Down like you've never seen it before. David Martin visits the WWE Performance Center, located in Central Florida!
Kanye West references Chick-fil-A repeatedly in new song ‘Closed on Sunday’
Kanye West has apparently moved on from McDonald’s and Burger King to another beloved fast-food chain — Chick-fil-A.
James Franco’s ex-students sue alleging sexual impropriety
Two actresses have sued James Franco and the acting and film school he founded, saying the actor intimidated his students into gratuitous and exploitative sexual situations.
‘The Rock’ surprises ‘100 and fabulous’ fan, singing happy birthday to her in viral video
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took time out from his busy schedule to wish one of his biggest fans a happy birthday, a woman from Philadelphia who just turned 100.
Robert De Niro sued for gender discrimination by former employee
Robert De Niro’s former employee is suing him in Manhattan federal court for alleged gender discrimination and wage violations.
New attractions come to Lake Square Mall
A shopping center in Leesburg, Florida is thinking outside the box. Lake Square Mall has turned into a go-to destination for entertainment and not just shopping.
‘You can't sip with us': Mean Girls'-themed wine celebrates 15th anniversary of cult classic
Fans can sip a “Mean Girls”-themed wine to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the cult classic and Mean Girls Day on Thursday—duh!
Garth Brooks to receive prestigious Gershwin Prize for Popular Song from the Library of Congress
Garth Brooks is the next recipient of the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, making him the youngest recipient of the prestigious award. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden made the announcement Wednesday.
Garth Brooks will play at The Barn in Sanford during his 'Dive Bar Tour'
Country music star Garth Brooks will play a show at popular Sanford country dive bar, The Barn.
Beyonce's dad, Mathew Knowles, says he has breast cancer
Mathew Knowles, the father of Beyonce and Solange Knowles, says he's got breast cancer.
Alamo Drafthouse reminds parents that "Joker" is not for kids
An American cinema chain has issued a warning for parents: Don't bring your kids to see "Joker."
Selena Gomez pens emotional essay about immigration crisis: ‘I feel afraid for my country’
The 27-year-old actress and singer discussed her own family’s history and voiced some of her concerns in an op-ed published by Time magazine on Tuesday
The panda is sure to bamboozle the crowd on Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer'
This furry behemoth of a contestant is sure to wow the crowd with its massive talent — and its massive head.
‘Party like a flockstar': Flamingo in ‘The Masked Singer' season 2 has a leg up on the competition
This fierce and fabulous bird is ready to steal the show until its feathers fall off.
The leopard is ready to move ‘meowtains' on ‘The Masked Singer'
Think you can guess who is underneath the lavish costumes featured in “The Masked Singer”? Here’s another competitor vying for the golden trophy: the leopard.
Jessye Norman, international opera star, dead at 74
Jessye Norman, the renowned international opera star whose passionate soprano voice won her four Grammy Awards, the National Medal of Arts and the Kennedy Center Honor, has died, according to family spokesperson Gwendolyn Quinn. She was 74.
‘There's no place like home': ‘The Rock' confirms appearance on SmackDown's FOX premiere
Everyone is smelling what the Rock is cooking and they’re hoping it’s a showdown as “The People’s Champ” has officially confirmed his return to the long awaited premiere of SmackDown when it debuts on FOX Friday night.
‘Stranger Things' releases teaser confirming 4th season on Netflix
Things just got turned upside down when Netflix just dropped a bombshell announcing a fourth-season renewal of the popular 1980s nostalgia-driven show, “Stranger Things.”
Legendary Mexican singer José José dies from cancer
Local media outlets are reporting that legendary Mexican crooner José José, known as the “Prince of Song,” has died from pancreatic cancer. He was 71.
Dog the Bounty Hunter diagnosed with pulmonary embolism
Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman revealed that he recently suffered from a pulmonary embolism in the heart.