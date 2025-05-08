Loose Central Florida kangaroo captured; owner facing charges
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A kangaroo seen hopping along a road in Saint Cloud, Florida, on Monday, has been safely captured and is currently being cared for at a local wildlife reserve.
The animal's 27-year-old owner is now facing several charges for not having the right permits, officials said.
What we know:
The young male red kangaroo, nicknamed "Hickory," estimated to be about a year and a half, is in good health after it escaped from a private owner earlier this week.
He was first seen hopping down Hickory Tree Road near Harmony on Monday.
A video submitted to FOX 35 by local resident Kaila Mullins showed the marsupial lingering in the road for about two minutes before jumping under a fence and disappearing into nearby farmland.
The FWC said it received multiple reports of the animal and dispatched a Captive Wildlife Investigator to the area on Monday, May 5. With assistance from another licensed kangaroo facility owner, the kangaroo was found about an hour later calmly hiding in a wooded area.
He was ultimately tracked down off Red Bridge Road. Now, he's resting at Amazing Animals Wildlife Preserve in Saint Cloud.
MORE NEWS | Florida woman killed by alligator while canoeing with husband at Lake Kissimmee: FWC
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said it received multiple reports of the animal and dispatched a Captive Wildlife Investigator to the area on Monday, May 5. With assistance from another licensed kangaroo facility owner, the kangaroo was found about an hour later calmly hiding in a wooded area.
A team of volunteers, vet staff and state wildlife officials tranquilized and captured him, taking their time because a busy road was nearby, and they didn't want to scare him.
Officials said the roo escaped from his private owner. Wildlife officials said the kangaroo will stay at the reserve until the owner's enclosure is brought up to code.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not share how the animal was able to escape its enclosure. Details regarding the owner's charges were not immediately disclosed.
Dig deeper:
Kangaroos are classified as Class III wildlife in Florida, and a permit is required to keep them legally.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information collected during interviews by FOX 35's Randi Hildreth.