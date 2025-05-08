Loose Central Florida kangaroo captured; owner facing charges

The Brief A kangaroo that was spotted hopping down a road in Saint Cloud, Florida, has been safely captured and is now staying at the Amazing Animals Wildlife Preserve. The kangaroo, a healthy male red kangaroo about a year and a half old, escaped from a private owner who is now facing several charges for lacking proper permits. For now, the kangaroo is settling in and receiving care, with hopes for a safe return to its rightful home.



A kangaroo seen hopping along a road in Saint Cloud, Florida, on Monday, has been safely captured and is currently being cared for at a local wildlife reserve.

The animal's 27-year-old owner is now facing several charges for not having the right permits, officials said.

What we know:

The young male red kangaroo, nicknamed "Hickory," estimated to be about a year and a half, is in good health after it escaped from a private owner earlier this week.

He was first seen hopping down Hickory Tree Road near Harmony on Monday.

A video submitted to FOX 35 by local resident Kaila Mullins showed the marsupial lingering in the road for about two minutes before jumping under a fence and disappearing into nearby farmland.

The FWC said it received multiple reports of the animal and dispatched a Captive Wildlife Investigator to the area on Monday, May 5. With assistance from another licensed kangaroo facility owner, the kangaroo was found about an hour later calmly hiding in a wooded area.

He was ultimately tracked down off Red Bridge Road. Now, he's resting at Amazing Animals Wildlife Preserve in Saint Cloud.

A team of volunteers, vet staff and state wildlife officials tranquilized and captured him, taking their time because a busy road was nearby, and they didn't want to scare him.

Officials said the roo escaped from his private owner. Wildlife officials said the kangaroo will stay at the reserve until the owner's enclosure is brought up to code.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not share how the animal was able to escape its enclosure. Details regarding the owner's charges were not immediately disclosed.

Dig deeper:

Kangaroos are classified as Class III wildlife in Florida, and a permit is required to keep them legally.

