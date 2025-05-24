Winter Park boys claim another state volleyball title, eye dynasty status

The Brief Winter Park boys volleyball swept its way to a second straight state championship, going 21-0 in postseason sets. The Wildcats avenged regular-season losses en route to their third title in four years. Players and coaches say the win symbolizes the program’s growth and a legacy in the making.



Winter Park boys volleyball swept its way to a second straight state championship, going 21-0 in postseason sets.

What we know:

Winter Park High School’s boys volleyball team has clinched its second consecutive state championship—and its third in four seasons—by sweeping Miami-Southwest in three straight sets during Saturday night’s Class 3A title match. The Wildcats went a perfect 21-0 in postseason sets, a dominant finish that cemented their status as a powerhouse program in Florida high school volleyball.

The backstory:

Winter Park’s program has been steadily building a legacy, with this year’s senior class playing a central role in three championship runs. The team’s resilience was tested throughout the season, as they overcame regular-season defeats by facing and defeating many of those same opponents in the postseason. This title was more than just another win—it was a statement of dominance and growth.

What we don't know:

While the team’s future looks bright, it’s unclear how the graduation of key seniors like setter Jacob Little-Phillips and outside hitter Mason Barberree will affect next season’s lineup. Also unknown is how this continued success may influence regional or statewide recruiting and the program’s long-term sustainability.

What they're saying:

Winter Park is fast becoming synonymous with high school volleyball success in Florida. The Wildcats' championship run is not just a win for the school, but a defining moment that could elevate the program’s reputation for years to come.

"It felt right. It felt like it was supposed to happen. It was a great feeling, going 21-0 in sets during the postseason," senior setter, Jacob Little-Phillip’s said. "It felt like a movie, like a script. It was awesome."

The road to the title wasn’t easy. The Wildcats had to beat four of the five teams they lost to in the regular season during their playoff run.

"Getting the payback. Coming back and beating all of them, the resiliency of the boys — to me, this year was overall sweeter," Winter Park head boy’s volleyball coach Jesse Day said.

For the seniors, this win caps off a high school career filled with trophies and memories.

"It’s definitely something that we’re proud of. We’re hoping that this sets Winter Park as a volleyball school," senior outside hitter Mason Barberree said

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: