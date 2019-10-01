US vaping illnesses top 1,000; death count is up to 18
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 1,080 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 48 states and one U.S. territory as of Tuesday afternoon. The count includes 18 deaths in 15 states. Most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the marijuana ingredient that causes a high, but some said they vaped only nicotine.

Woman's simple fridge hack goes viral

There’s apparently no such thing as being “too prepared” in all matters of meal prep, as evidenced by the thunderous applause one New York woman’s super-simple fridge organization hack has received on Facebook.

‘Fetal heartbeat' bill filed for 2020 session

State Rep. Mike Hill, R-Pensacola, will make a renewed attempt during the 2020 legislative session to pass a “fetal heartbeat” bill that would dramatically limit abortions in Florida.

Health officials: It's time to think about flu vaccination
The flu forecast is cloudy and it's too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday not to delay vaccination. While the vaccine didn't offer much protection the past two years, specialists have fine-tuned the recipe in hopes it will better counter a nasty strain this time around.