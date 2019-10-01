US vaping illnesses top 1,000; death count is up to 18
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 1,080 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 48 states and one U.S. territory as of Tuesday afternoon. The count includes 18 deaths in 15 states. Most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the marijuana ingredient that causes a high, but some said they vaped only nicotine.
‘Extremely grateful’: Late Pa. teacher wrote own obituary during cancer battle
Ashley Kuzma beat laryngeal cancer three times before she passed away on Sept. 22.
For a baby’s heart health, dads should stop drinking 6 months before conception, study suggests
Dads-to-be who drank in the three months leading up to conception were 44 percent more likely to have a child born with CHD than men who do not drink
Wheelchair-bound Alabama man who is dying of cancer gets baptized as final request
Thomas Roberts, dying of lung cancer, wheelchair-bound and unable to breathe without oxygen tubes, had a final request in life.
Woman's simple fridge hack goes viral
There’s apparently no such thing as being “too prepared” in all matters of meal prep, as evidenced by the thunderous applause one New York woman’s super-simple fridge organization hack has received on Facebook.
Brevard County screening students athletes for heart issues
Early detection can be the difference between life and death when screening for heart problems. Brevard County has already screened some 4,000 students, with 16 cases flagged and at least four life-saving operations conducted as a result.
‘Fetal heartbeat' bill filed for 2020 session
State Rep. Mike Hill, R-Pensacola, will make a renewed attempt during the 2020 legislative session to pass a “fetal heartbeat” bill that would dramatically limit abortions in Florida.
Dr. Oz has some advice for Bernie Sanders following heart procedure: ‘Stay active, shoot some hoops'
Following Senator Bernie Sanders’ recent cancellation of his campaign events until “further notice” after a heart procedure on Tuesday, Dr. Mehmet Oz shared some health tips on how the oldest candidate for president can get back on the campaign trail: Stay active.
Teen given botched birth control implant at school without parents' permission, mother says
A doctor told the Maryland mother that a contraceptive had been improperly implanted in her daughter's arm, and it needed to be removed to avoid possible complications.
Kids are eating vaping cartridges, drinking liquid nicotine, poison control center says
As health officials across the country grapple to find the cause behind some 805 cases of e-cigarette-linked lung illnesses, doctors in Kansas — which has seen at least two vaping-related deaths — are seemingly dealing with something new: Kids eating vaping cartridges.
President Trump signs bill providing $1.8 billion in funding for autism programs
President Trump has signed a bill that allocates $1.8 billion in funding to help people on the autism spectrum.
Pot makes older people smarter but impairs younger users, scientists say
When you think of the stereotypical pot smoker, most people envision someone young, slow and confused. So it may surprise you to find out that scientists say that marijuana actually has the opposite effect on older users.
CDC: Vaping-related lung illnesses may be linked to THC products
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday described a possible link between the current outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries and the use of THC-containing vaping products.
Wisconsin woman diagnosed with rare cancer after noticing 'ingrown hair' on this part of her body
She went to a dermatologist who told her the bump was likely nothing to worry about, as the skin around it appeared healthy. But the doctor recommended Marisa Strupp see a gynecologist anyway, and she did.
College cheerleader says vaping almost killed him
A local college athlete says his vaping addiction nearly killed him.
Health officials: It's time to think about flu vaccination
The flu forecast is cloudy and it's too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday not to delay vaccination. While the vaccine didn't offer much protection the past two years, specialists have fine-tuned the recipe in hopes it will better counter a nasty strain this time around.
Optimism can help protect against heart attack and stroke, study finds
Optimism is effective medicine, according to a meta-analysis of 15 studies which found that people who maintain an optimistic outlook in life are much less likely to die of cardiovascular issues than people who are pessimistic.
Parental consent abortion bill proposed in Florida Senate
After the idea passed the House in April but stalled in the Senate, a Republican lawmaker Tuesday began a renewed attempt to require parental consent before minors can have abortions in Florida.
Hepatitis A outbreak adds 65 cases in Florida
Florida had 65 newly reported hepatitis A cases last week, bringing the total number of cases this year to 2,675 as of Saturday.
More than a dozen Indiana high school students hospitalized after mistakenly injected with insulin
Sixteen Indiana students were rushed to the hospital Monday after they were mistakenly injected with insulin during a tuberculosis skin test at their local high school, according to school officials.