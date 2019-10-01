State panel reins in elephant rides

New rules approved by a state panel would require elephant ride operators in Florida to have tethering devices and firearms on hand while giving rides. They also require increased training for operators, bans on the use of elephants that have caused serious injuries or deaths and fixed fencing that is at least 44 inches high around the ride area.

President Trump visits Central Florida for stop in The Villages
President Donald Trump is touting his support for Medicare and its private insurance option as he slams left-leaning Democrats on their "Medicare for All" plan. Trump is traveling Thursday to The Villages, a bustling community for adults located in Central Florida. The area overwhelmingly supported Trump in 2016. The trip comes as the Republican president angrily defends himself against a House impeachment inquiry.

Trump Jr. to appear at University of Florida

The University of Florida has invited Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, his girlfriend and a senior adviser to President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, to speak on campus next week.

‘Fetal heartbeat' bill filed for 2020 session

State Rep. Mike Hill, R-Pensacola, will make a renewed attempt during the 2020 legislative session to pass a “fetal heartbeat” bill that would dramatically limit abortions in Florida.

Backers say primary proposal should go on ballot

Squaring off against Attorney General Ashley Moody and the state Republican and Democratic parties, supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment that would overhaul Florida’s primary-elections system say it complies with legal requirements to go on the November 2020 ballot.

Pompeo, Democrats trade intimidation charges
Trading hot charges of intimidation, the Trump administration took a defiant step toward resisting Congress' access to impeachment witnesses Tuesday, then House Democrats warned such efforts themselves could amount to an impeachable offense.