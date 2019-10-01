Cpr training sought in high schools
A Democratic senator wants to require high-school students to be trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
State panel reins in elephant rides
New rules approved by a state panel would require elephant ride operators in Florida to have tethering devices and firearms on hand while giving rides. They also require increased training for operators, bans on the use of elephants that have caused serious injuries or deaths and fixed fencing that is at least 44 inches high around the ride area.
President Trump visits Central Florida for stop in The Villages
President Donald Trump is touting his support for Medicare and its private insurance option as he slams left-leaning Democrats on their "Medicare for All" plan. Trump is traveling Thursday to The Villages, a bustling community for adults located in Central Florida. The area overwhelmingly supported Trump in 2016. The trip comes as the Republican president angrily defends himself against a House impeachment inquiry.
'It's time to impeach him,' protestors say outside of President Trump's Central Florida event
President Trump visited the Sunshine State on Thursday.
FOX 35 exclusive one-on-one with President Donald Trump
“Medicare is under threat like never before," President Trump said. "As long as I am President, no one will lay a hand on your Medicare benefits.”
Not just Ukraine, Trump now calls for China to probe Bidens
President Donald Trump, ensnared in an impeachment inquiry over his request that Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, on Thursday called on China to do the same.
'Look at this photograph': Twitter removes Trump's video mocking Bidens after Nickelback complains
The post reportedly centered on Trump's effort to link the Biden family to shady business deals in Ukraine.
Trump says San Francisco 'used to be a great city', Pelosi should focus on her own district
In a briefing Tuesday from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Governor Gavin Newsom and California in general.
No conceal carry permit would be required under bill
If you own a gun, then you can carry that gun in public, based on legislation filed by a Lake County Republican lawmaker.
Trump Jr. to appear at University of Florida
The University of Florida has invited Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, his girlfriend and a senior adviser to President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, to speak on campus next week.
‘Fetal heartbeat' bill filed for 2020 session
State Rep. Mike Hill, R-Pensacola, will make a renewed attempt during the 2020 legislative session to pass a “fetal heartbeat” bill that would dramatically limit abortions in Florida.
Backers say primary proposal should go on ballot
Squaring off against Attorney General Ashley Moody and the state Republican and Democratic parties, supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment that would overhaul Florida’s primary-elections system say it complies with legal requirements to go on the November 2020 ballot.
Dr. Oz has some advice for Bernie Sanders following heart procedure: ‘Stay active, shoot some hoops'
Following Senator Bernie Sanders’ recent cancellation of his campaign events until “further notice” after a heart procedure on Tuesday, Dr. Mehmet Oz shared some health tips on how the oldest candidate for president can get back on the campaign trail: Stay active.
Governor DeSantis to join President Trump at Villages event
Gov. Ron DeSantis will be on hand when President Donald Trump visits friendly turf Thursday in The Villages, but two of the president’s other closest Florida allies won’t accompany him.
President Trump to sign Medicare executive order in Central Florida on Thursday
President Donald Trump will be in the Sunshine State on Thursday.
President Trump signs bill providing $1.8 billion in funding for autism programs
President Trump has signed a bill that allocates $1.8 billion in funding to help people on the autism spectrum.
Bernie Sanders had heart procedure for artery blockage, cancels events until further notice
Bernie Sanders had a heart procedure for an artery blockage.
Pompeo, Democrats trade intimidation charges
Trading hot charges of intimidation, the Trump administration took a defiant step toward resisting Congress' access to impeachment witnesses Tuesday, then House Democrats warned such efforts themselves could amount to an impeachable offense.
Jimmy Carter, longest-living former president in US history, celebrates 95th birthday
The 39th president survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015 and surpassed George H.W. Bush as the longest-lived U.S. president in history this spring.
Trump dares Congress, brandishing deep-red 2016 election map: 'Try to impeach this'
Democrats moved forward last week with an impeachment inquiry over questions surrounding Trump’s July call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.