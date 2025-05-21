Trump hosts NCAA basketball champion Florida Gators at the White House

The Brief President Trump honored the Florida Gators for their 2025 NCAA basketball title. He praised their dramatic comeback win and celebrated Florida’s historic sports success. The White House event featured political allies, athletes, and Gator pride on full display.



President Trump honored the Florida Gators for their 2025 NCAA basketball title.

What we know:

President Donald Trump welcomed the University of Florida men’s basketball team to the White House on Wednesday to celebrate their 2025 NCAA championship.

The Gators edged out Houston in a dramatic 65-63 title game in San Antonio, claiming the program’s third national title. Trump praised the team for its resilience, pointing to their comeback after trailing by 12 points.

The event, held in the East Room, featured several prominent Florida Republicans and former Gator athletes.

President Donald Trump hosts the 2025 NCAA men's basketball Champion Florida Gators during an event to celebrate their win in the East Room of the White House on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. With a 36-4 record on the season, the Florida University

Trump received an autographed basketball and a personalized No. 47 jersey from the team, referencing his potential return to the presidency if reelected.

What we don't know:

While Trump emphasized Florida’s status as a sports powerhouse, no players spoke during the portion of the ceremony open to reporters.

The backstory:

The Gators’ 2025 tournament run was marked by dramatic finishes. Florida posted four comeback wins in six March Madness games, rarely leading for long stretches but consistently closing strong. In the championship game, they led for only 64 seconds—just enough to secure the title. The game turned when guard Alijah Martin hit two free throws with 46.5 seconds left, giving the Gators the lead for good.

What they're saying:

Florida now joins an elite club with three titles in both men’s basketball and football, a milestone Trump highlighted during the ceremony.

"Lesser teams would have crumbled,"Trump said of the final game, lauding the team’s resilience.

Calling Coach Todd Golden "great" and "young," Trump joked, "Boy, would I like to be his agent."

