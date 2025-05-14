SpaceX rocket carrying Starlink satellites launches from Florida: Watch replay

The Brief SpaceX successfully launched a new batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Wednesday afternoon from Florida. The launch marked the fourth flight of the first-stage booster used for this mission, having previously supported SES O3b mPOWER-E, Crew-10, and Bandwagon-3.



SpaceX rocket launch from Cape Canaveral

What we know:

At 12:38 p.m., a Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying 28 Starlink satellites.

The launch marked the fourth flight of the first-stage booster used for this mission, having previously supported SES O3b mPOWER-E, Crew-10, and Bandwagon-3.

The backstory:

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet constellation, has been expanding rapidly, with frequent launches adding to its growing network in low-Earth orbit. The company’s Direct to Cell capability aims to eliminate mobile dead zones by allowing standard cell phones to connect directly to satellites without requiring additional hardware.

