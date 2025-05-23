Man arrested in Florida beach brawl as Volusia County deputies prepare for Memorial Day weekend

The Brief Volusia Beach Patrol anticipates record crowds and urges public caution. A DUI suspect was arrested after a reckless driving incident escalated into a fight. Police are increasing patrols and calling for respectful behavior on the sand.



As Memorial Day weekend approaches, Volusia County Beach Patrol is bracing for a surge in visitors, calling the holiday an "all hands on deck" operation.

What we know:

As Memorial Day weekend nears, Volusia County Beach Patrol is preparing for major crowds across the coastline.

Officials have declared the holiday period an "all hands on deck" operation and warned that both beaches and parking lots are expected to fill early each day. In the lead-up to the weekend, a beach incident turned violent when a man allegedly drove recklessly on the sand and got into a fight with a bystander.

According to deputies, Kelvin Kelly, 34, of Umatilla, was seen performing donuts on the beach, apparently under the influence, and nearly hitting multiple people. He then confronted a man who attempted to stop him. The confrontation ended in a physical fight, which was caught on video by the bystander's daughter.

Kelvin Kelly, 34, of Umatilla, faces charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information on Kelly’s blood alcohol content or whether additional charges may be filed. It is also unclear whether any beachgoers sustained injuries during the incident, or if Kelly had a criminal record prior to this event. The exact timeline of how long Kelly was driving on the sand before the altercation also remains unclear.

The backstory:

This incident unfolded just as officials began preparing for the influx of visitors traditionally drawn to Daytona Beach during Memorial Day weekend.

A man accused of driving erratically along a crowded stretch of Daytona Beach and then engaging in a fistfight with a bystander was arrested May 15, according to an arrest affidavit from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to reports of a dark-colored pickup truck performing donuts and fishtailing dangerously close to beachgoers near the Silver Beach Approach around 2:37 p.m. Lifeguards followed the vehicle as it traveled southbound before it came to a stop near the 1400 block of South The Beach.

As a deputy approached, several beachgoers pointed to the truck, and the deputy arrived to find two men in a physical altercation. The fight broke up as the deputy arrived, and both individuals were separated.

Investigators said one of the men confronted another in an attempt to stop his reckless behavior on the busy beach. Instead, the driver allegedly exited his vehicle and charged at the man in a fighting stance. The two exchanged punches, an incident that was recorded. The man declined to press charges against the driver.

The deputy interviewed the driver, who denied reckless behavior, but the deputy noted that he appeared intoxicated or under the influence of an unknown narcotic, making the interview difficult.

Deputies ultimately arrested Kelvin Kelly, 34, of Umatilla, for disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence after he refused to comply with commands and resisted efforts to be handcuffed. Multiple deputies were required to take him into custody.

Kelly was taken to Halifax Health for medical clearance before being transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Big picture view:

The confrontation has spotlighted the tensions that can arise in crowded public spaces, especially during high-traffic holiday weekends. Beach Patrol and local deputies are reinforcing their presence to maintain order.

