Memorial Day 2025: Remembrance events happening around the Orlando area

By
Published  May 23, 2025 1:50pm EDT
Holidays
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - This Memorial Day, our nation pauses to honor and remember the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives to protect our freedom and uphold democracy.

Here’s a look at some of the events taking place Monday in the Orlando area to pay tribute to these fallen heroes:

Seminole County

  • City of Sanford Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park
  • Sunset Memorial Day CeremonyHeld at the Veterans Tribute at Center Lake Park, 299 Center Lake Lane

Brevard County

  • Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Brevard Veterans Memorial Center9:30–10:30 a.m. at the VMC Plaza
  • Cape Canaveral National Cemetery Memorial Day CeremonyBegins at 10 a.m.

Marion County

  • Memorial Day Ceremony in OcalaHonoring the county’s fallen heroes

Osceola County

  • 115th Remembrance CeremonyHeld at Mount Peace Cemetery

Lake County

  • Clermont Memorial Day Ceremony featuring the Vietnam Memorial Traveling WallAt Waterfront Park, 330 Third Street

Flagler County

  • Flagler County Memorial Day ServiceFeaturing Congressman Randy Fine and retired U.S. Navy Chaplain Mark J. Schreiber at 10 a.m.

Volusia County

  • New Smyrna Beach Memorial Day Ceremony10:30 a.m. at the Brannon Center

Orange County

  • Apopka Memorial CeremonyHosted by the City of Apopka and VFW Post 10147 at Edgewood/Greenwood Cemetery, 141 South Edgewood Drive

