Memorial Day 2025: Remembrance events happening around the Orlando area

This Memorial Day, our nation pauses to honor and remember the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives to protect our freedom and uphold democracy.

Here’s a look at some of the events taking place Monday in the Orlando area to pay tribute to these fallen heroes:

Seminole County

City of Sanford Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park

Sunset Memorial Day CeremonyHeld at the Veterans Tribute at Center Lake Park, 299 Center Lake Lane

Brevard County

Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Brevard Veterans Memorial Center 9:30–10:30 a.m. at the VMC Plaza

Cape Canaveral National Cemetery Memorial Day CeremonyBegins at 10 a.m.

Marion County

Memorial Day Ceremony in OcalaHonoring the county’s fallen heroes

Osceola County

115th Remembrance CeremonyHeld at Mount Peace Cemetery

Lake County

Clermont Memorial Day Ceremony featuring the Vietnam Memorial Traveling WallAt Waterfront Park, 330 Third Street

Flagler County

Flagler County Memorial Day ServiceFeaturing Congressman Randy Fine and retired U.S. Navy Chaplain Mark J. Schreiber at 10 a.m.

Volusia County

New Smyrna Beach Memorial Day Ceremony10:30 a.m. at the Brannon Center

Orange County

Apopka Memorial CeremonyHosted by the City of Apopka and VFW Post 10147 at Edgewood/Greenwood Cemetery, 141 South Edgewood Drive

