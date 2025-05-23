Memorial Day 2025: Remembrance events happening around the Orlando area
ORLANDO, Fla. - This Memorial Day, our nation pauses to honor and remember the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives to protect our freedom and uphold democracy.
Here’s a look at some of the events taking place Monday in the Orlando area to pay tribute to these fallen heroes:
Seminole County
- City of Sanford Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park
- Sunset Memorial Day CeremonyHeld at the Veterans Tribute at Center Lake Park, 299 Center Lake Lane
Brevard County
- Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Brevard Veterans Memorial Center9:30–10:30 a.m. at the VMC Plaza
- Cape Canaveral National Cemetery Memorial Day CeremonyBegins at 10 a.m.
Marion County
- Memorial Day Ceremony in OcalaHonoring the county’s fallen heroes
Osceola County
- 115th Remembrance CeremonyHeld at Mount Peace Cemetery
Lake County
- Clermont Memorial Day Ceremony featuring the Vietnam Memorial Traveling WallAt Waterfront Park, 330 Third Street
Flagler County
- Flagler County Memorial Day ServiceFeaturing Congressman Randy Fine and retired U.S. Navy Chaplain Mark J. Schreiber at 10 a.m.
Volusia County
- New Smyrna Beach Memorial Day Ceremony10:30 a.m. at the Brannon Center
Orange County
- Apopka Memorial CeremonyHosted by the City of Apopka and VFW Post 10147 at Edgewood/Greenwood Cemetery, 141 South Edgewood Drive
