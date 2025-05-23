Bronze eagle statue stolen from Orlando law firm has 'deep sentimental value' for attorney’s widow: OPD

The Brief A bronze eagle statue was stolen from a law office in Downtown Orlando after a break-in. The statue held deep sentimental value for the widow of a respected attorney. Police are asking for tips from the public as the investigation continues.



Police are searching for a bronze eagle statue that disappeared from a law firm in Downtown Orlando.

What we know:

The statue was stolen during a break-in at a law firm located near East Pine Street and South Court Avenue, acording to the Orlando Police Department (OPD). The property belonged to a prominent local attorney who passed away recently.

A bronze eagle statue was stolen from a law office in Downtown Orlando after a break-in, according to the Orlando Police Department. [Credit: OPD]

Detectives believe the statue may have been dumped at another location after the theft, but it was no longer there when police arrived to investigate.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released surveillance footage, suspect descriptions, or a precise time of the break-in. Police have not confirmed the exact value of the statue, though it has been described as having strong personal significance.

The backstory:

The statue belonged to a well-known Orlando attorney whose death left a significant impact on the local legal community. The OPD did not confirm the name of the attorney. The eagle sculpture, which had been displayed at the law office, was not only a decorative piece but a cherished object for the attorney’s widow, according to police.

What they're saying:

Police emphasized the statue’s personal significance in a statement sent to FOX 35 News.

"It holds deep sentimental value for the attorney’s widow," said a spokesperson from the Orlando Police Department.

The department is urging the public to come forward with any information.

"If you witnessed anything suspicious or have any information about the statue’s whereabouts, please contact the Orlando Police Department," they added.

