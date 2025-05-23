23 Florida cities among most affordable for home buyers, study finds
Home prices have gone up a lot in recent years, and mortgage rates are now much higher, too. This makes it harder for many people to afford buying a home.
However, some cities are still much more affordable than others, according to a study by WalletHub.
What we know:
WalletHub said it analyzed 300 U.S. cities using 10 important factors to find out which places are the most affordable for home buyers. The study looked at things like home prices, upkeep costs, property taxes, and how many homes are vacant.
By the numbers:
In Florida, 23 cities were ranked among the most affordable places for home buyers, including Palm Bay and Orlando. Here's how they placed among the 300 cities analyzed.
17. Palm Bay
48. Lakeland
71. Sunrise
82. Cape Coral
85. Clearwater
94. Jacksonville
108. Orlando
119. Tampa
136. St. Petersburg
137. West Palm Beach
140. Port St. Lucie
144. Tallahassee
146. Pompano Beach
159. Davie
164. Boca Raton
169. Pembroke Pines
173. Gainesville
179. Plantation
202. Miami Gardens
204. Miramar
212. Hollywood
229. Hialeah
253. Miami
To see the other cities that made the list, click on the interactive map below.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by WalletHub on May 20, 2025.