23 Florida cities among most affordable for home buyers, study finds

Home prices have gone up a lot in recent years, and mortgage rates are now much higher, too. This makes it harder for many people to afford buying a home.

However, some cities are still much more affordable than others, according to a study by WalletHub.

What we know:

WalletHub said it analyzed 300 U.S. cities using 10 important factors to find out which places are the most affordable for home buyers. The study looked at things like home prices, upkeep costs, property taxes, and how many homes are vacant.

By the numbers:

In Florida, 23 cities were ranked among the most affordable places for home buyers, including Palm Bay and Orlando. Here's how they placed among the 300 cities analyzed.

17. Palm Bay

48. Lakeland

71. Sunrise

82. Cape Coral

85. Clearwater

94. Jacksonville

108. Orlando

119. Tampa

136. St. Petersburg

137. West Palm Beach

140. Port St. Lucie

144. Tallahassee

146. Pompano Beach

159. Davie

164. Boca Raton

169. Pembroke Pines

173. Gainesville

179. Plantation

202. Miami Gardens

204. Miramar

212. Hollywood

229. Hialeah

253. Miami

To see the other cities that made the list, click on the interactive map below.

